Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball’s offensive-defensive stars leading the Warriors into Districts

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors are kill machines. They average just over 12 kills a set. That’s good enough for best in Class 4A

“Not only are those 12 kills coming fro the hitters but it also takes a big team effort,” said Warriors senior Elle Sneller. “Just getting a good pass, and having the setter get us a good set is very important to getting those kills.”

“We don’t just have one offensive option,” said Warriors head coach Renee Winkel. “I think that’s why we’re so good offensively because a lot of teams will focus on one or two hitters. That opens up a one-on-one opportunity with another hitter, and if you give that to anyone on this team they’ll put the ball away.”

The bulk of those kills this year came off the hand of Kenzie Foley. The six-foot senior has 384 kills so far this year, ranking fourth in the class.

“It does feel good to be that highly ranked in the state as an individual,” said Warriors senior Kenzie Foley. “But it’s a team sport and I like to do as much as I can for my team in order to help us succeed. That’s huge for me, just doing it for them.”

“She’s a six-rotation player,” said Winkel. “So she’s out there all the time. Her energy and her leadership is huge. And then you add in the fact that she’s played a ton of volleyball, she sees the court really well. It’s like having another coach on the floor.”

But Foley isn’t the only one with great numbers, fellow senior Elle Sneller has over 200 kills to go along with 87 rejections in 88 sets.

“Taking up a whole bunch of space on the floor and trying to slow down the ball for the defense is my biggest priority when I’m blocking,” said Sneller. Just finding the ball and moving to it, especially when I’m in middle, closing the block and getting a lot of pressure. That’s one of the biggest things: pressing.”

“It’s definitely fun playing with her because she has so much energy,” said Sneller. “Seeing her get up and get those blocks and seeing her develop into one of the best blockers in the state is huge for us. It takes up so much more court so our defense is able to play around it and dig out more balls.”

With an unstoppable force on offense, and an immovable object on defense, the Warriors are setting themselves up for a third straight state tournament appearance, and maybe, their first championship in school history.