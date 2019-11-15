Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball’s historic season ends in program’s first State championship

For Sergeant Bluff-Luton it started with a strong start, and ended with a strong finish.

The Warriors started 2019 16-0, only dropping one set in those 16 matches. It wasn’t until a loss to Valley on September 18th that the team felt the sting of defeat. That loss allowed the team to regroup, and they didn’t experience another until October 12th, when they fell to Western Christian. The Warriors then fell again in the same week to Kuemper Catholic, which may have caused some concern outside of the Warriors’ locker room, but not inside.

Sergeant Bluff rallied to finish 34-3 heading into State with a hunger for the program’s first championship. The team had been named the #1 team in 4A in October, but felt that they still needed to prove something heading into Cedar Rapids.

It wasn’t until the Regional championship that the team felt that they had made that statement, a 53-minute sweep of Carroll in the title bout.

In the opening round the Warriors went up 2-0 over #8 Glenwood, but were unable to pull off the sweep, taking it in four sets. It was that push from the Rams that put a little extra focus in the minds of SB-L, as they didn’t drop a set the rest of the way.

After the tournament seniors Elle Sneller and Kenzie Foley were named to the All Tournament Team, with Foley being named captain of the squad.