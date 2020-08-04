Sergeant Bluff-Luton football learning “new normal” in off-season workouts

SERGEANT BLUFF (KCAU) – As teams prepare for the opening of fall sports practices in Iowa on August 10th, there’s a “new normal” for everyone to get used to.

Currently Sergeant Bluff-Luton teams have been focusing on their usual off-season activities, like working on strength and conditioning, albeit doing things a bit differently. Schools have had to only allow half the usual number of athletes in the weight room as they would in normal years to help social distancing. And all of the equipment is being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected as much as possible to prevent the spread of germs that may sometimes happen more often in a weight room.

All of the weight room practices may be more of a hassle, but it also serves a secondary purpose of preparing athletes for the fall, when they’ll also have to follow safety protocols, which will include plenty of sanitation, not sharing equipment, and social distancing.

“Our kids have been really diligent about staying in shape in preparation for the season,” said Warriors head football coach Justin Smith. “Some of them didn’t really have the opportunity to do that as much which is perfectly understandable. The month of July really helped us. we had a lot more sessions in the weight room so we could have fewer kids in each. But we still had really good numbers show up for those smaller sessions.”