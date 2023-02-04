SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below are the results from our local teams that competed at the IHSAA State Dual Tournament:
Class 1A
Emmetsburg- 7th place
Hinton- 8th place
Class 2A
Sergeant Bluff-Luton- 3rd place
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below are the results from our local teams that competed at the IHSAA State Dual Tournament:
Class 1A
Emmetsburg- 7th place
Hinton- 8th place
Class 2A
Sergeant Bluff-Luton- 3rd place
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>