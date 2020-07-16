Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball’s bats continue to be balanced as Warriors head into postseason

SERGEANT BLUFF – Coming into a season that nearly didn’t happen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton had every reason to be grateful for their opportunity to play this season. They’re so grateful, they’ve been serving hits to every opposing pitcher that has come to face the Warriors.

SB-L has scored the second most runs in all of Class 3A with 143, and has proven that their bats travel well, by only being shut out in one of their 20 games this season, and never scoring less than two in the other 19. The Warriors say their average of seven runs per game comes from a new philosophy of making sure to put the ball in play, for either a hit or an out, and the bottom of the order stepping up to give the top of the order chances to bring them home.