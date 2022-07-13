SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – A loss in the first round of last year’s 3A Substate left a sour taste in the mouths of Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball. So much so that it was a feeling they made sure they wouldn’t have to stomach in 2022, as the Warriors defeated Spencer 8-3 in the 3A Substate 1 Final Wednesday night to cement their spot at next week’s State tournament.

Featuring a pair of battle-tested teams, Spencer would draw first blood 1-0 in the top of the second inning off a Kade Johnson sacrifice fly to right field. SB-L though would throw a punch right back in the bottom half of the inning, capitalizing on a Tigers’ pass ball that brought in Brayden Kerr from third to tied the game up at 1 apiece.

Scoring for each team would stall in the third inning, until the MRAC’s Co-Player of the Year Bryce Click delivered an RBI single into center to score Kerr from 90 feet. A huge run that gave the Warriors the 2-1 lead. The SB-L bats would go on to feast off Tiger pitching the next time up, rattling off a five-run fifth inning with a mix of walks and RBI singles giving the home team a comfortable 7-1 cushion.

Spencer would scratch across two more runs in the top of the seventh inning with a two-run home run but the Warrior arms kept them at bay from there, capping off the victory for SB-L’s second trip to State in three years.

The Warriors will maintain pursuit of their first ever 3A State title in Iowa City next week.