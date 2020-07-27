Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball heading into state tournament as 1-seed

Sergeant Bluff-Luton came into 2020 with 11 seniors on the team, and they wanted to end their careers with a trip to Des Moines. After beating MOC-Floyd Valley in the substate, the Warriors achieved their goal. For the first time since 2015, SB-L is heading to the state baseball tournament.

“I’m overwhelmed honestly. It’s been a five-year journey for us,” said senior Daniel Wright. “This group has played a lot of baseball together. To finally to achieve the goal that we’ve wanted to get to for our whole careers is such an unreal feeling.”

“I’ve been wanting this since my eighth-grade year,” said Deric Fitzgerald, another senior. “I knew that obviously we’ve had the potential to get there. And the last four years we’ve came close and fallen short of our goal. It feels amazing.”

SB-L is the 1-seed heading into the 3A tournament. Their first game is against the 8-seed Marion on Tuesday at 1:30pm.