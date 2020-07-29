Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball falls in first round upset to Marion

DES MOINES – After coming in with high expectations, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors baseball team unfortunately saw their season end much earlier than expected in a 3-1 loss to #8 Marion.

SB-L’s bats had a tough time getting going in their postseason opener, coming away with just four hits in the game. Compare that to Marion’s 8 hits, and the pressure certainly mounted on the Warriors.

The Indians scored first, on an RBI knock in the second, then upped their lead to 2-0 on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. It was the consistency of their bats that proved to be too much for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, who after scoring in the bottom of the fourth, couldn’t take advantage of their opportunities the rest of the way. With two on and only one out in the bottom of the sixth, they couldn’t score. Then in the bottom of the seventh, their last chance in the game, went down on a strikeout with the bases loaded, stranding the tying, and go-ahead runs.

SB-L’s season ends at 20-4.