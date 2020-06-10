Seniority, generosity may decide who enters college stadiums

FILE- In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Nebraska fans fill General Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., during an NCAA college football game between Nebraska and South Alabama. Faced with the possibility college football games will be played in stadiums with reduced capacities as a safeguard against coronavirus, athletic administrators at schools with high ticket demand are making plans to determine who gets a seat. This is a particularly painful task for athletic director Bill Moos of Nebraska, which has sold out every home football game since 1962. The Cornhuskers are a year-round passion in his state. The season ticket renewal rate for the 2020 season is a robust 93 percent. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, file)

(AP) – Athletic administrators at schools with high ticket demand are making plans to determine who gets a seat if college football stadium capacities are reduced because of concerns about coronavirus.

Nebraska has sold out every home game since 1962 and the season ticket renewal rate was 93% for this fall.

Officials say priority plans being considered to take into account how much money the ticket holder donates and how long he or she has held tickets.

Alabama and Ohio State are also assessing options.