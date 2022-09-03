IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s defense came up with two second-half safeties, and the Hawkeyes opened the season with a 7-3 win over South Dakota State on Saturday. Jack Campbell’s tackle of Isaiah Davis in the end zone in the third quarter was the first safety, then Joe Evans sacked quarterback Mark Gronowski in the fourth quarter for the second. Iowa finished with 166 yards of offense, while South Dakota State had 120. The two teams combined for more punts (21) than first downs (16). Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 11 of 25 passes for 109 yards. Gronowski was 10 of 26 passing for 87 yards.
Second-half safeties lead Iowa past South Dakota State 7-3 in Hawks’ tight season opener
by: Noah Sacco
Posted:
Updated:
Local News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Breaking News
Trending Stories
Va. Tech women throttle No. 15-ranked Duke behind Kitley
September 11 2022 05:25 am
Va. Tech women throttle No. 15-ranked Duke behind Kitley
September 11 2022 05:25 am