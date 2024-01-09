SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The FCS title game between South Dakota State University and Montana posted the lowest TV ratings since 2019, media outlets reported.

The title game drew an average 0.6 and 1.04 million on ABC on Saturday, Jan. 6. SDSU won its second consecutive national title 23-3.

The ratings are a decline of 3% from from the SDSU and North Dakota State title game in 2022, according to Sports Media Watch.

The 2019 game between NDSU and James Madison drew 2.68 million viewers. This game was on a Saturday.

The FCS said on social media on Sunday that the title game crowd of 19,512 was the fifth-largest of the 14-year history of the Frisco, Texas, era. The last time there was a larger crowd was NDSU’s win over Jacksonville State in 2015 (21,836). The seating capacity posted on the FC Dallas website is 20,500 for football games.