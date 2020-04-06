SDHSAA cancels all spring sports and winter sport championships

Last week the first domino fell in Siouxland for high school sports when Nebraska canceled their high school sports for the remainder of the school year. Today the second domino falling as South Dakota joined the Husker State in canceling their remaining sports this school year.

That means not only will spring sports not be played, but the state basketball tournaments also will not be played after they were originally postponed. The cancellation will be official on April 21st at the regular meeting of the SDHSAA Board of Directors. A tough break for all spring and winter athletes, but ultimately for the best.