Scott Frost to stay at Nebraska for 2022 with restructured contract; four Husker offensive coaches fired

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (AP) – Nebraska is bringing back coach Scott Frost in 2022 under a restructured contract that cuts his salary from $5 million to $4 million.

The Cornhuskers are 15-27 in four years under Frost and his future has been the subject of speculation. The Huskers are 3-7 this season and last in the Big Ten West. Frost announced he has fired offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, offensive line coach Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.

Head coach Scott Frost said in a statement: “I appreciate the work and sacrifices these men have made for the University of Nebraska and this football program and wish all of them well,” Frost said. “They are all men of outstanding character and good coaches, but as we strive for better consistency and execution, we needed fresh ideas and voices on our offensive staff.”

“We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said in a statement . “I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season. Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff.”

Frost did not announce who would take over those assistant coaching jobs for the final two games of the season.

Frost is under contract through 2026 and was scheduled to make $5 million per year. Alberts said on the Husker Sports Network that Frost agreed to have his salary reduced to $4 million in 2022, and the amount the university would have to pay Frost if it fired him next year was cut from $15 million to $7.5 million. Alberts did not disclose other terms of the restructured contract.