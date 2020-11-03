Scott Frost says Huskers playing “with an axe to grind”

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are coming off a week off that they weren’t exactly pumped about: first, Wisconsin had to cancel, then their appeal to play FCS squad Chattanooga was shot down. There’s been a lot of frustration at Nebraska from the administration to the coaches, and apparently the players. Scott Frost pointed that out on Monday, mentioning the chip the huskers have on their shoulder.

“I think they feel like maybe some people are out to get them, or feel like they have an axe to grind against them,” Frost said. “I think they feel like maybe they haven’t accomplished everything they could have accomplished. I think they feel like they’ve lost some close games that we could have won if we played a little better, a little harder, a little smarter. I think our program is ready to turn a big time corner, but it’s tough to if we’re given circumstances where we can’t get on the field and get better.”