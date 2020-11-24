Scott Frost not committing to a starting quarterback versus Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb (KCAU) – After a rough outing for redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey in his second career start, Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost isn’t committing to his new quarterback before the Huskers travel to Iowa.

McCaffrey finished 15-26 with 134 yards and three interceptions, while rushing for 122 yards and two scores on 26 carries. In the game’s final drive he was replaced by former starter Adrian Martinez, who went 3-4 for 43 yards and a touchdown in his lone drive.

“I don’t think the rest of the team is going to be affected,” said Frost. “I care about those two kids so deeply. I’ve been kind of bench here before as a quarterback, even for a short time during a game. (I) got booed when I came back into the game to some degree. Sometimes you need that shake up and it puts a chip on your shoulder. There’s no doubt in my mind Luke McCaffrey’s the future around here but right now to help us win we’ve got to play the guy that gives us the best chance. I think Adrian’s been playing with little chip on his shoulder, Luke’s playing well so we’re going to evaluate this week and let’s see which one goes out there. I feel good about both of them, we just need to keep coaching him as well as we can so we get the best that we can out of them.”

The Huskers play at Iowa on Friday at noon.