SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers entered Sunday with a .500 record, sitting in 5th place in the USHL Western Conference standings. But they’d increase their chances of securing the 5th playoff spot in the conference following a 3-2 win over Waterloo.

Sioux City would be the aggressors early, as captain Grant Slykynsky found daylight with a shorter wrister goal in the Black Hawk crease to give the Muskies a 1-0 lead.

Slykynsky’s day was not done there. The captain went back to work inside nine minutes later, finding the net once again for his 19th goal on the year and a 2-0 Muskies lead after the first period.

It was all Sioux City into the second period. Quick stick work from Ben Doran would set up a Sam Deckhut goal as the forward was falling down. A nice birthday celebration for the San Diego native, putting the Muskies ahead 3-0.

The Black Hawk would try to mount a comeback with two goals in the third period, but the Sioux City blue line held strong in the final minutes to secure the 3-2 victory.

Sioux City stays home for their next game hosting Tri-City on Friday. Puck drop at the Tyson Events Center slated for 7:05pm.