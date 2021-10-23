Schoen’s hat trick leads Muskies to win on Cross Check Cancer Night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Musketeers not only won on the ice, but off it as well on Saturday.

The Muskies picked up a 4-1 win over Des Moines, with Charlie Schoen picking up the hat trick, for the game, but it was especially meaningful in their annual Cross Check Cancer Night. The team played on purple ice, and gave fans signs to write down those close to them fighting cancer. After the game the team auctioned their game worn jerseys with proceeds going to St. Luke’s cancer research.