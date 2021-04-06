Schmid earns third Goaltender Of The Week honor

(KCAU) — For the third time in the last five weeks, Sioux City Musketeers netminder Akira Schmid has been named USHL Goaltender of the Week.

The New Jersey Devils’ draftee (2018, 5th Round, #136 Overall) opened the week with a 23-save shutout on Wednesday as the Musketeers blanked Sioux Falls 5-0.

The Bern, Switzerland, native closed the week with a 17-save performance as part of the Musketeers’ overtime victory over Lincoln on Friday.

Schmid possesses a 16-13-1 record in 30 appearances with a league-best .912 save percentage and a 2.24 goals-against average, which ranks second-best in the USHL. Over the course of the team’s recent six-game winning streak, Schmid posted a 1.66 goals-against average and .937 save percentage.