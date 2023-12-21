VERMILLION, S.D. – Jon Schemmel has been named the new director of athletics at the University of South Dakota. Schemmel will begin January 2, 2024.

Schemmel brings 10 years of experience working in Division I athletic departments.

“This is an exciting time for USD,” said President Sheila K. Gestring. “Our athletics program continues to reach new heights, and I am confident that with Jon’s leadership we will further that success.”

Schemmel has previously served USD as senior associate athletic director for development from 2012-2017. In this role, he served on the senior executive teams for the USD Foundation and the USD Department of Athletics and was involved in strategic planning for both teams.

“Thank you to President Gestring, the search committee and all who were part of the search process,” said Schemmel. “My family and I are ecstatic to return to USD and the Vermillion community. This is truly a full-circle moment for us. To have the opportunity to come back to a place that has meant the world to me and my family is incredibly exciting and humbling. I look forward to reconnecting with the entire Coyote community.”

Schemmel returns to USD from Dakota State University, where he was president and CEO and vice president of institutional advancement at the DSU Foundation & Alumni Association – a role he held since 2021.

Prior to his position at DSU, Schemmel served as senior associate athletic director and assistant vice president for development at Miami University. He was also a consultant for College Sports Solutions, focusing on external revenue aspects of collegiate athletic departments and conference alignment and being involved in various search processes with Division I athletic directors.

Schemmel holds a B.A. in public administration from San Diego State University.

As a student-athlete, he played Division I and Division II baseball before beginning his professional career in the MLB, playing for the New York Mets and San Diego Padres organizations.

USD is grateful to Corey Jenkins for serving as interim director of athletics.