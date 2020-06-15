SCCSD has released baseball and softball guidelines, schedules, streaming options

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa’s baseball and softball season has officially started on Monday.

The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has provided parents, guardians, and students with guidelines, schedules, and streaming options for the three high schools.

To access the baseball and softball schedules for East High, North High, and West High, go to the Missouri River Conference’s website.

The school district said fans can view the games in person or live stream the home games online from the host school’s Facebook page.

East High School Facebook: Baseball and Softball

North High School Facebook: Baseball and Softball

West High School Facebook: Baseball and Softball

For the fans that will be watching those games on school grounds, SCCSD is asking people to help them maintain the safety and well-being of all patrons, players, and staff by respecting the following game day guidelines: