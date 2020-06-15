SCCSD has released baseball and softball guidelines, schedules, streaming options

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa’s baseball and softball season has officially started on Monday.
The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has provided parents, guardians, and students with guidelines, schedules, and streaming options for the three high schools.
To access the baseball and softball schedules for East High, North High, and West High, go to the Missouri River Conference’s website.
The school district said fans can view the games in person or live stream the home games online from the host school’s Facebook page.
- East High School Facebook: Baseball and Softball
- North High School Facebook: Baseball and Softball
- West High School Facebook: Baseball and Softball
For the fans that will be watching those games on school grounds, SCCSD is asking people to help them maintain the safety and well-being of all patrons, players, and staff by respecting the following game day guidelines:
- Anyone feeling sick should not attend games.
- Spectators must be seated with the individuals they arrived with.
- Please maintain six feet of social distancing requirements.
- Please bring a chair to sit in or stand. Our bleachers are not open to the public.
- There are no concession stands available.
- Drinks cannot be shared. Players must bring their own water/beverage.
- Spitting sunflower seeds is strictly prohibited.
- Dugouts should be limited to essential personnel – players, coaches, trainers, and umpires.