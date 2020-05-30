SCCSD Announces Baseball and Softball Plans

Dear Parents/Guardians and Students,

It is a pleasure to announce that all three high schools in the Sioux City Community School District will offer high school baseball and softball this summer. The season, for both sports, will begin on June 1. This announcement comes on the heels of the Iowa Governor’s approval to allow Iowa high school athletic programs to proceed with conducting 2020 summer seasons for baseball and softball.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we all approach public events. Therefore, there will be some adjustments to the format of the events for spectators and athletes. The District will make all efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of our athletes, coaching staff, and patrons this season.

Spectators will be permitted to enter sports grounds to watch games. All spectators must bring their own chairs. The bleachers will not be open for public use. Spectators must adhere to social distancing guidelines and maintain six feet from fellow spectators in attendance. Additionally, there will be no concessions available during games.

Per guidance from the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), all safety guidelines will be followed for disinfecting the sports equipment and athletic facilities. Teams will also follow IHSAA guidance on social distancing expectations for players as it relates to the dugout and practices.

Based on Governor Reynolds’ proclamation on May 6, all students are academically eligible to participate in competition. All other current rules regarding eligibility are maintained. Specific details regarding tryouts, practice schedules, and game schedules will be released from each high school in the near future. If a student is interested in trying out for baseball or softball, and has not already indicated interest to the coach, please contact the school activities director.

East High Activities Director: BJ Koch, kochb@live.siouxcityschools.com,

North High Activities Director: Chris Koch, kochc@live.siouxcityschools.com

West High Activities Director: Al Pace, pacea@live.siouxcityschools.com

Thank you for your support of our high school athletic programs. Together, we can cheer on our students as they pursue their athletic passions this summer.

Sincerely,

Dr. Paul Gausman

Superintendent

Sioux City Community School District