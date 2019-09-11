SC North, SC West both searching for first win in upcoming showdown

North is still looking for their first win of the season entering week three. Losing a pair to the Council Bluffs teams. And so is West, who was shut out against East last week. Both teams have plenty of goals ahead of them still, but the battle for that first win is a big one. And yet, only one team will check that off their list after this weekend.

“Our goal every year is win the city. Our main goal is make the playoffs, sub goal is win the city, win our side of the state,” said Sioux City North head coach, Mitch Mohr. “So this game is just another game for us, and we really want to take care of business.”

“Obviously with North and the city stuff, our kids want to beat everyone so they’re gonna compete hard and North is gonna do the same so it’ll be a big challenge for us,” said Joe Schmitz, West’s head coach.