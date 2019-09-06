SC North can’t slow down CB Thomas Jefferson to fall to 0-2

After a tough game on the road in week one, Sioux City north is now 0-2 on the season, and 0-2 versus teams from Council Bluffs with a 43-19 loss to CB Thomas Jefferson.

In their opening drive the Stars looked like they had some momentum, until Gavin Hauge’s pass was picked off by Devon Bobee, which led to the opening score from the Yellowjackets. On the next drive, another interception was thrown by SC North, this time by Landon Loverein, at the four yard line of CBTJ. It took one play before JJ Johanns took off for a 96 yard scamper, as the Yellowjackets jumped on the Stars early, and never let up.

Sioux City North will face Sioux City West in week three still looking for their first win.