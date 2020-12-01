SC East’s new faces hoping to be successful as the basketball season begins

The East Black Raiders come into 2020 with high hopes. After an 18-5 mark last year, East graduated it’s entire starting line up, meaning for the Raiders to have another big year, they’ll need to do it with an entirely new cast.

“We knew we had some good young talent coming back. And that young talent is probably better than we thought,” said head coach Ras Vanderloo. “We’ve also got a couple of new additions. You put all that together and the puzzle looks pretty good again.”

East is getting some help from outside the program this year as well. Transfers DaVares Whitaker and Dom Drent both made the move to East from out of state, and they’re poised to make an immediate impact.

“I’m really excited to be able to play here because this is my hometown,” Whitaker said. “Not a lot of people know that I was born here. I’ve even got a tattoo on my arm that says I was born here. So I’m really excited.”

“Expectations are really high. We’ve got a good squad, especially with DaVares coming in. He’s a really high caliber player,” said Drent. “And with all the existing players, they’re also really high caliber, so we’ve got a lot of high expectations this year.”

With new players, teams run the risk of the team having trouble meshing on the court, but not these guys. The Raiders have been preparing for months, and have come together well.

“We got a couple of new guys but we’re trying to figure it out together as a team,” said junior forward Bie Ruei. “And I’m really confident about this week. I’m pretty confident we’ll come out on top. And this offseason we’ve been working hard, we’ve all been working hard.”

“All of us have played summer ball, so it’s almost like that where you’ve got a shorter amount of time to get used to each other,” Drent said. “Throughout the process you get to learn everyone’s strengths and weaknesses to come together as a group.”

With their season opener on the horizon, East’s new faces are hoping they can start off strong.