SC East’s all-time leading scorer Vanderloo coming home to play for Morningside

After finishing his career as Sioux City East’s all-time leading scorer, Aidan Vanderloo had plenty of options to play collegiately, but ultimately decided he’d play in his home state and walk-on at Iowa.

“It kind of felt right and it was always a dream of mine to play there: at the University of Iowa, so I took a chance and decided to go,” he said”

Before his time in Iowa City, Aidan’s favorite memories in high school were being around his family, and having them at his games. After a year with the Hawkeyes, he realized he was missing out on spending time with those he loves.

“Every time I could go to my brother’s performances, my sister’s games, my brother’s games, I would go. That’s what we always did. We went to each other’s games,” Vanderloo said. “So I missed being a part of everything and being around everything.”

That led to a conversation with Mustangs head coach Jim Sykes, as Aidan looked for a way to be a part of everything once again.

I grew up watching Morningside,” said Vanderloo. “It felt like home. It felt like second nature. It felt like it was something I always should’ve been doing.”

After red-shirting at Iowa, Aidan now joins his third team in as many years, and is eager to continue the legacy of Morningside basketball.

“I just told them I’m ready to work. Whatever you need me to do I’ll do. I’m gonna come in every single day and I’m gonna work hard. I’m gonna get after it,” he said. “If you need me to play ‘x’ amount of minutes I’ll do it and if you want me to sit on the end of the bench and cheer then that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Morningside loses six seniors from a team that was ranked number one for more than half the season and entered the national tournament as a one-seed. Now it’s on Aidan and the remaining players to keep that level of play up for the Mustangs.