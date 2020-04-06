SC East star Aidan Vanderloo transferring to Morningside

The talented transfers from D1 schools into the GPAC continues: now on the men’s side of things as former Sioux City East basketball player Aidan Vanderloo has transferred from Iowa to come back to Sioux City and play for Morningside.

Vanderloo was a big reason why the East basketball team made it to the state tournament at the end of the 2018-2019 season. He averaged more than 24 points per game as the Black Raiders’ leading scorer in his senior season. Vanderloo committed to the Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on, where he spent his first season as a redshirt.

Vanderloo now joins a very good Morningside men’s team that finished the 2019-2020 college season as the number one team in division two of the NAIA.