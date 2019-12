The Morningside special teams have been outstanding this year, but it wouldn't be so without the sacrifice of fifth-year senior Addison Ross, who's done nothing but prove there's nothing he wouldn't do for Morningside football.

"He made the move, without ever showing anything but a great team attitude," said Head Coach Steve Ryan. "And there wasn't even a day where we thought 'hey, we've just got to get Addison through this.' That was amazing."