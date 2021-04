SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) - When Dordt's fall season ended in November, there was a lot of uncertainty. The Defenders felt like they did enough to earn a spot in the postseason, but they weren't sure if the NAIA would pick them for the playoffs. So they got to work.

"Feel like all of us were in the same boat where we felt pretty secure in the work we had done in the past four, five months," Said Dordt senior receiver Levi Jungling. "Whether the playoff decision went where we wanted to or not, we were all committed to this team, and that work would've been what we wanted to do either way."