SB-L’s Jacob Imming commits to Iowa State football

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa State football has their first commitment from the class of 2022.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior linebacker Jacob Imming became the first player from the class of 2022 to commit to Iowa State football by posting on his Twitter.

Imming is a 6’2″ linebacker and receiver, who had 49 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and a sack on defense for the Warriors this past season. On offense he was one of the team’s top playmakers, catching 30 passes for 502 yards with seven receiving touchdowns, and also rushing for a pair of scores as well.