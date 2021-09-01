SB-L’s Imming’s successful switch to running back lands him SportsZone Player of the Week

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — After a dominant 36-7 victory over Le Mars in week one of the Iowa high school football season, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Jacob Imming made a big impact at his new position.

In Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s season opening win over Le Mars, Imming made his first start at running back, rushing seven times for 49 yards and two touchdowns, and catching one pass for eight yards and another score. On defense he led the Warriors with seven tackles, including 1.5 for loss.

SB-L travels to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in week two.