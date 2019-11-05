SB-L’s Helt’s big performance earns him starting running back job

Kaden Helt stepped into the started RB role in SB-L’s first-round game against Carlisle and put on a show. He had over 200 yards on the ground and 4 touchdowns. Moving forward, SB-L Head Coach Justin Smith said that Helt will be the main ball carrier moving forward as the playoffs continue.

“Obviously it felt good,” Helt said about his performance. “We worked hard all year, and it finally paid off in a playoff game. My line opened up huge holes for me, all I had to do was find them and run through them.”

“It’s fun to watch, especially from my spot, because I get to see it all open up,” said QB Daniel Wright. “The line did a great job of opening up holes for him. He just ran all over the place. It was like recess out there for him. I was really excited for Kaden because he’s been wanting that opportunity all year and he got it and he took advantage.”

Helt will look to replicate his success as the Warriors take on Norwalk Friday night.