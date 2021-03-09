SB-L wins overtime thriller to advance to 3A semis for second straight season

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – If there’s any team that has March figured out in Siouxland, it’s Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Warrior boys entered the 2021 Iowa state basketball tournament as the #6 seed in the Class 3A bracket. But for much of their first round match up with #3 Western Dubuque, there didn’t seem to be too big of a difference between the #3 and #6 seed. Tied at 27 early in the fourth the Bobcats took a 34-29 lead with 3:26 remaining in regulation. SB-L battled back to tie it with 1:20 remaining on a Nick Muller three pointer, but after turning it over with 24 seconds remaining, had to rely on their defense in the final seconds as the Bobcats threw up a last second prayer that wouldn’t be answered, forcing overtime tied at 34.

In the extra period there was only one field goal made by either team, a lay up by WB’s Andrew Oltmans 42 seconds into overtime. The Bobcats seemed happy to foul the Warriors, who only shot 60.3% from the free throw line this season, and bank on them missing them. At first, they were right. senior forward Majok Majouk missing his first two with 2:06 remaining, but he redeemed himself on his next trip, hitting both to tie the game at 36 with 1:01 left. After the Bobcats took a one point lead on a Garret Baumhover free throw with 35 seconds remaining, senior guard Jake Layman hit a pair 12 seconds later for a 38-37 SB-L lead. From there, a missed shot by Oltmanns and saved ball by Jacob Imming ran the rest of the clock out, as the Warriors got the upset.

SB-L will face the winner of #2 Pella – #7 Monticello on Thursday in the Class 3A semifinals at 4:00.