SB-L seniors hoping to make it to state baseball tournament for first time in their careers

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton baseball team currently sits with an 18-3 record, good enough to make them Missouri River Conference champs. But that’s not the goal this year. The goal is to make it into the 2020 State Baseball Tournament in Des Moines. A goal they are only two wins away from achieving.

“We’ve come short of our goals the last few years and obviously we want to make it to state and we’ve yet to do that,” said senior Deric Fitzgerald. “I think as a group of seniors I think this is what’s motivating us the most.”

“This is our last time together. When the season’s over I’ll be gone a few days after that,” said senior Daniel Wright, who will be headed to the University of Wisconsin to play football. “So, I know this will be one of the last few times I’ll be able to play together with my friends. And we just gotta play every game like it’s our last.”

The 3A District finals are on July 20th, where the Warriors will play Spencer for a spot in the 3A Substate. Spencer is one of the three teams that managed to beat SB-L this season, so there’s no doubt the Warriors are looking for revenge.