SB-L QB Daniel Wright commits to Wisconsin

SB-L QB Daniel Wright, who led the Warriors to back-to-back state tournament semifinals and threw for 2997 yards with 32 TDs in 2019, has committed to play football for the University of Wisconsin. Wright had previously been committed to the University of Sioux Falls, but after the Badgers expressed interest in the tall gunslinger, Wright flipped to Wisconsin.
