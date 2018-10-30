SB-L, MOC-Floyd Valley Nab State Spots
The top-ranked Warriors swept No.11 Heelan; No.3 Dutch beat No.14 Spirit Lake
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Both Sergeant Bluff-Luton and MOC-Floyd Valley punched their tickets to the state volleyball tournament Monday night.
The top-ranked Warriors upended No.11 Heelan 3-0, while the third-ranked Lady Dutch swept No.14 Spirit Lake.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton squares off with West Delaware next Tuesday at 4 p.m. MOC-Floyd Valley take on Mount Vernon on Wednesday at noon.
