Sports

SB-L, MOC-Floyd Valley Nab State Spots

The top-ranked Warriors swept No.11 Heelan; No.3 Dutch beat No.14 Spirit Lake

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 10:36 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 10:36 PM CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Both Sergeant Bluff-Luton and MOC-Floyd Valley punched their tickets to the state volleyball tournament Monday night.

The top-ranked Warriors upended No.11 Heelan 3-0, while the third-ranked Lady Dutch swept No.14 Spirit Lake. 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton squares off with West Delaware next Tuesday at 4 p.m. MOC-Floyd Valley take on Mount Vernon on Wednesday at noon.  

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected