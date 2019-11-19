SB-L celebrates first State Championship in volleyball

The Warriors had a very special run to celebrate to say the least. After graduating eight seniors and bringing back only four players with varsity experience, SBL only dropped one set the entire state tournament, including a sweep of Western Dubuque in the championship match

An impressive result for a team with only five upperclassmen, nine of them sophomore. So while the team hopes it’s set up for the future, they’re still just trying to soak in the feeling that for the first time in school history SB-L is the last team standing.

“I feel like everyone who’s come through the Warrior program since I’ve been here in the last five years has also played a part to get this team to this point,” said head coach Renee Winkle. “We don’t win a championship if we’re not in the state semis, or the state finals two years ago. And we don’t win a championship if we don’t experience the heartache of last year’s loss in the semis. So every player that’s been through here has been a part of this.”

“We’re even the first in sports history here at sb-l, so just knowing that just, being a part of history is kind of huge for all of us,” said senior Kenzie Foley.