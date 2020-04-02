SB-L Boys’ Soccer staying ready after 2020 season postponed

After finishing just one win away from State in 2019, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys soccer team was ready to make it in 2020. That was until their season got suspended.

“I wasn’t excited that our season was postponed. We were set up to have a really successful season. We had a great season last year,” said head coach Aaron Witmer. “The kids are extremely motivated this year. At least they were and I think they still are.”

Since then, Witmer has been in contact with all of his guys, making sure they’re still moving along with their training.

“I’ve been trying to keep tabs on them about once a week or so just to let them know that if they need anything to let me know, ” he said. “And to encourage them to work out, stay in shape. Do some runs.”

“I’ve been doing some ball work, some shooting, technical work, and sprints. I’m also trying to eat more healthy,” said junior forward Ty Shoulders.

After coming so close last season, it made the Warriors that much more motivated to get to Des Moines.

“We’ve been talking with each other in a group chat saying that if it does happen we’ll be ready,” Shoulders said. “And just making sure that our bodies are ready because once we start going with practices and games it’s all gonna go quick.”

“We’ve communicated a lot about what we wanted our goals to be and about what our opportunities are and really to get over the hump and make that state tournament,” Witmer said.

As of right now, there’s no word on when the season could begin, but the Warriors are prepping for anything.