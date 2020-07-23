SB-L baseball clinches first trip to state since 2015 with substate win over MOC-Floyd Valley

SERGEANT BLUFF – It had been a long four years for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton seniors. For three straight years the Warriors came so close to Des Moines, only to fall in the postseason. But with 11 seniors coming into a COVID-shortened 2020 season, SB-L knew it was their turn to shine.

In their substate championship game the Warriors drew the best pitching team in Class 3A, in MOC-Floyd Valley. The Dutch came into Wednesday’s game with a class best 1.17 ERA, having only given up 78 hits in 20 games. Basically, to beat the Dutch, you had to make everything count. That’s exactly what the Warriors did, too. Scoring in timely fashion, while using their terrific defense to punch their ticket to Des Moines.