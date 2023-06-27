STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Buena Vista Beavers softball program made a big move within its program, naming Sarah Richardson as the program’s new head coach, effective immediately.

Richardson joined the program as an assistant coach last summer and was elevated into the interim head coach role in December. The University of Evansville alum began her stint with BVU during the 2021-22 academic year after spending time as an assistant coach at Cottey College in Missouri.

She began her career playing at Central Michigan University before transferring to the University of Evansville. Last season, Buena Vista boasted five Academic All-Conference players as well as a Second Team All-Conference Selection in Jamie Wendt.

Image Courtesy: Buena Vista Beavers Athletics