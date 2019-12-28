Saints, Pelicans issue joint-statement on death of Carley McCord

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Tragedy struck on Saturday when a small, twin-prop plane bound for Atlanta crashed in Lafayette killing five people on board.

One of the five fatalities Saturday morning was New Orleans area sports reporter Carley McCord.

McCord, a Baton Rouge native, was married to Steve Ensminger, Jr.

A graduate of The Northwestern State, McCord worked for Cox Sports Television, ESPN3, WDSU New Orleans and more as a reporter while also serving as the in-game host for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans and NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

On Saturday afternoon, a joint statement was released by the Pelicans and Saints in wake of McCord’s death.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Sports Bios

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Scorestream

Trending Stories