S.D. State Volleyball: Dakota Valley moves on, EP-J’s great run is over

In Rapid City the first round of the Class A Volleyball state playoffs in South Dakota got underway. Two Siouxland teams were in action, but unfortunately only one will be moving on. #2 Dakota Valley swept #7 Madison to move on into the semifinals, while #8 Elk Point-Jefferson was swept by the #1 Miller Rustlers.

It was a great run by EP-J, they were the only team in the bracket with double-digit losses. No one, except maybe the Huskies, thought they would be in that tournament. Congrats girls on a great season!