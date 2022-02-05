AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan was 6-for-6 from 3-point range to lead No. 11 Iowa State to its 20th win of the season to match the best start in school history as the Cyclones completed a season sweep of Oklahoma State, 76-58. Iowa State picked up its 20th win in 23 games to start the season, matching the start of the 2000-01 squad. The Cyclones now have won nine of their first 11 Big 12 Conference games to start the season for the fourth time in school history,
Ryan shoots Iowa State to 20th win, sweeps Oklahoma State 76-58
by: Noah Sacco
Posted:
Updated:
Local News
Trending Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter