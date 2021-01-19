Rutgers women postpone match up versus Iowa

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder directs her team against Mercer during a first-round game in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 66-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa Athletics) — The women’s basketball game between the University of Iowa and Rutgers University, scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 24 at 3 p.m. (CT) in Piscataway, New Jersey, has been postponed by Rutgers due to positive coronavirus tests within the program.

The decision to pause and postpone was made jointly by the Rutgers Department of Athletics and its sports medicine staff in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.

Both institutions will work with the Conference office to identify potential rescheduling options later this season.

The Hawkeyes play Maryland on Thursday, Jan. 21 inside Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. (CT) on BTN.