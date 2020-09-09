RSM Pitcher Blaine Harpenau commits to Kirkwood CC

Remsen St. Mary’s Blaine Harpenau has been one of the best pitchers in the state since he set foot on the mound. He led the entire state in strikeouts as only a sophomore in 2019. And on Tuesday the hard-throwing righty announced he’ll be continuing his career at Kirkwood Community College.

This past season Harpenau again dazzled the state with 108 strikeouts and an ERA of just 0.12. And he’s heading to a program known for winning: Kirkwood CC is a perennially above .500 squad and has made the national tournament five times in their program’s history. The only question for Blaine now is can he lead the Hawks to a state championship as he returns for his final season next summer as a senior.