Royals pitcher Daniel Tillo tests positive for COVID-19

The Kansas City Royals announced that they had two players test positive for the coronavirus. One of those players was pitcher and Sioux City North alum Daniel Tillo. He is believed to be asymptomatic, as is Nick Dini, the other player to test positive along with Tillo.

#Royals' players Nick Dini and Daniel Tillo both test positive for #COVID19. Dini is the third #Royals' catcher to test positive for the coronavirus. Both players gave the team permission to release their names and both are said to be asymptomatic.https://t.co/o86cdwp5PN pic.twitter.com/MwYGkCuzMI — 610SportsKC (@610SportsKC) July 17, 2020

The Royals announced C Nick Dini and LHP Daniel Tillo have tested positive for COVID-19. They'll go on the IL. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 17, 2020

The Royals now have 5 players out due to COVID-19.

-RHP Brad Keller

-1B Ryan O’Hearn

-C Nick Dini

-C Cam Gallagher

-LHP Daniel Tillo#MLB #Royals #AlwaysRoyal — Nick Whyman (@NickWhyman) July 17, 2020

They’re not the first Royals players to contract the virus this summer. In fact, Dini is now the third Royals catcher to have tested positive in the past few weeks.

Catcher Salvador Perez was the first to announce he had COVID-19 at the beginning of the month. Like Dini and Tillo, he was asymptomatic. He has since rejoined the team for training.

Manager Mike Matheny also announced he had previously contracted the virus after experiencing symptoms and has since recovered.

Then, days later, pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn shared that they had tested positive. Both said they were shocked when they got the test results. Keller said he was only experiencing minor symptoms that felt more like an allergy attack, while O’Hearn was asymptomatic.

The team announced catcher Cam Gallagher had tested positive just days after that. He, too, was asymptomatic and quickly rejoined the team.

The Royals are in summer camp right now, a second attempt at spring training after workouts were canceled in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kansas City is practicing at Kauffman Stadium instead of traveling to Surprise, Arizona, though.

In just one week, the team will kick off its shortened season on July 24 in Cleveland. The Royals will have their home opener, in a stadium without fans, on July 31 against the Chicago White Sox.

In all, they’ll play 60 games in just 66 days, including 30 games at home and 30 away.