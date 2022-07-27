VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA (Courtesy of USD Athletics)- South Dakota head softball coach Robert Wagner is pleased to announce that alumna Jessica Rogers is returning to the program to serve as an assistant coach.



“I am extremely thrilled to come back and be a part of the USD softball program,” said Rogers, who hails from Lincoln, Nebraska. “I’ve always had a love for the game and have stayed active in the softball community since graduating. The timing of this opportunity was perfect, and what better way to get back into the game than coaching alongside Coach Wagner and giving back to the program. I’m also looking forward to working with Coach (Chelsea) Qualls and building off what Coach (Christy) Warnock had started.



“I’m very excited to be a Yote again!”



Rogers was a four-year starter for the Coyotes from 2016-19. She earned first-team all-Summit honors in three consecutive seasons as a catcher and was an all-region honoree in 2018 when she hit .376 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs. Rogers finished with the third-most home runs (34) and fifth-most RBIs (129) in program history.



Rogers played her freshman season under coach Amy Klyse before competing the next three years for Wagner. She made more than 200 starts at USD, boasts a .309 lifetime average and was part of one of the most successful Coyote teams as a senior in 2019. That squad won 33 games, came within one win of qualifying for the NCAA tournament, and was the first USD team to compete in the postseason at the Division I level.



Since graduating with a degree in criminal justice, Rogers has served as a volunteer coach for the Nebraska Edge U16 team. She has also continued to offer private softball lessons. Rogers was a communications specialist for the Nebraska State Patrol for 1.5 years and has served as a highway traffic operations center operator for the Nebraska Department of Transportation since last August.

