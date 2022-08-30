SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Explorers returned to Lewis and Clark Park to take on the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks in the first of the X’s seven consecutive home games with the hope of punching their ticket to the playoffs.

Nivaldo Rodriguez earned the start for the Explorers and brought his best to the mound. The West Palm Beach native struck out the side in the first inning and two additional in the second inning.

Sioux City would help out on offense as Danny Amaral picked up a base hit and would come home from a Danry Vasquez ground ball.

The Redhawks looked to open the door but it was slammed by Rodriguez as the Explorers’ pitcher struck out nine batters in seven innings while only allowing two hits in Sioux City’s 2-0 win.