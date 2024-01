BROOKINGS, S.D. (KCAU) – Rock Valley native and South Dakota State offensive lineman Garret Greenfield has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, per his social media.

The former Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Nighthawk is coming off back-to-back FCS National Championships with the Jackrabbits and is a two-time AP FCS All-American First Team selection.

The 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25th and runs through Saturday, April 27th.