SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Rock Valley native and NFL linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has been re-signed by the Miami Dolphins. A fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Van Ginkel has played in 56 consecutive games for the Dolphins while earning 31 starts.

During his Dolphins tenure, the former B-H/RV Nighthawks product has recorded 150 total tackles, 11 sacks, one interception, and two fumble recoveries. The 27-year-old also has returned a fumble for a touchdown as well as a blocked punt return for a touchdown in his NFL career.

Images Courtesy of AP