AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa State freshman quarterback Rocco Becht was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year after helping flip the Cyclones from a one-win conference season in 2022 to a 6-3 record in Big 12 play as well as a spot in a bowl game.

Becht’s 209 completions, 20 touchdowns, and 2,674 passing yards are all new records for ISU freshman quarterbacks.

The defensive back duo of Jeremiah Cooper and T.J. Tampa were named to the All-Big 12 First Team. Twelve Cyclones received All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, including former Pierce standout and Iowa State freshman tight end Ben Brahmer.